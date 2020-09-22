UrduPoint.com
PES, Rwp Rescues 272101 Since Its Inception: DEO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rawalpindi has rescued as many as 272,101 victims of different emergencies while conducting 252,327 rescue operations in seven tehsils of the District since its inception in 2007.

Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain informed that all out efforts were made to maintain average response time of 7.05 minutes.

He said that the department's control room received total 252,327 calls including 96,931 calls of road accidents, 1109,064 of medical emergencies, 9919 of fire incidents, 7674 of crime incidents, 184 of building collapsed, explosion / blast incident 200 and 284 drowning incidents and 18071 miscellaneous emergencies during the period.

76,613 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot, 183,398 patients besides 11,777 victims who lost their lives in accidents were shifted to nearby hospitals; he said adding PES also evacuated 314 flood victims.

Rescue 1122 has always tried to provide timely help to the citizens in a professional way to save precious lives and properties, he said.

PES launched the Service "First Aider at every home programme" in start of 2019 to impart first aid to every individual to ensure services by skilled first aiders at each and every house for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters, DEO said.

These training programs were conducted in public places, educational institutions, industrial areas, government institutions, business centers, factories and trained them about the important skills including artificially restoring heart and lung function, stopping emergency blood flow, removing external obstruction to the respiratory tract, he said.

