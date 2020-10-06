UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PES, Rwp Shifted 17,393 Victims Of Different Emergencies To Hospitals During Current Year

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

PES, Rwp shifted 17,393 victims of different emergencies to hospitals during current year

Punjab emergency service (PES), Rawalpindi shifted as many as 17,393 victims to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment in seven tehsils of the district during the current year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab emergency service (PES), Rawalpindi shifted as many as 17,393 victims to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment in seven tehsils of the district during the current year.

Talking to APP, informed by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain that all out efforts were made to maintain average response time of 7 minutes.

DEO said that during the period 15,684 patients were shifted in critical condition while 1709 bodes of those lost their lives in different emergencies were also shifted to different hospital for legal formalities.

Rescue 1122 has always tried to provide timely help to the citizens in a professional way to save precious lives and properties, he said.

He added that the administration also organised several events for community services, including World Earth Day, Firefighter Day, First aid day, Health and Safety Day in order to ensure awareness among the citizens.

He urged the citizens to call on 1122 in case of any emergency as the only timely calls can ensure a timely response.

Related Topics

World Punjab Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Israel Export Inst ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways implements Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mu ..

5 minutes ago

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

29 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.