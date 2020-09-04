PES Sialkot meeting reviews monthly performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, was held at its Central Station on Kutchery Road on Friday, under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, to review its monthly performance.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan and all station in-charges were also present.

According to a spokesperson for the PES, Irfan Yaqoob (Control Room In-charge), Rescue-1122 received 33,302 calls in August, out of which 1,530 were emergency calls and the rest hoax calls.

He said that the highest numbers of 681 calls were of traffic accidents besides 574 medical emergencies, 34 fires, 49 crime emergencies, 18 drownings, 9 building collapses and 165 different emergencies involving animal rescue.

He said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to 1,676 out of 2,875 patients on the spot, 1,134 patients were shifted to hospitals while 65 people died on-the-spot or on arrival at the hospital.