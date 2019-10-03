UrduPoint.com
PES To Provide Emergency Cover To T20 Series-2019 Matches

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:59 PM

PES to provide emergency cover to T20 Series-2019 matches

Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday reviewed emergency contingency plan and arrangements for Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20 Series-2019 matches, scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from October 5 to 9, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday reviewed emergency contingency plan and arrangements for Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20 Series-2019 matches, scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from October 5 to 9, 2019.

He directed the Lahore district emergency officer to activate code red and depute rescuers on special duty, so that routine emergencies could also be managed along with the emergency cover to T20 matches.

Later, Dr Rizwan Naseer along with and other senior officers, visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the overall emergency deployment and arrangements as per plan to provide swift emergency response in case of any untoward incident.

District Emergency Officer Shahid Waheed Qamer told the DG that 200 emergency medical technicians, 24 rescue ambulances, 42 motorbike ambulances and 10 rescue fire tenders would be deputed and 20 rescue posts would be established at different points in and around Gaddafi Stadium.

