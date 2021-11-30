PES trains private college staff on life saving skills

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) in a two-day training programme, trained 60 faculty members of Punjab Colleges to enable them for dealing with any untoward situation in case of emergency at the community level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) in a two-day training programme, trained 60 faculty members of Punjab Colleges to enable them for dealing with any untoward situation in case of emergency at the community level.

As many as 14 master trainers of PESD imparted training to the college staff who would provide further training to their faculties & students in all its campuses.

This training session was organized by the community safety wing of PESD in collaboration with Punjab College at its sub-campus 43 E-1 Galib Road Gulberg, Lahore.

PESD DG Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the training session accompanied by Head of CS&I Ms Deeba Shehnaz Akhtar and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that they had launched a Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) App for getting online training for youth, especially for educational institutions.

He reiterated that Rescue service was fully committed to establishing a safer community in Pakistan through its community training programme.

He added that the extremely important mission of PLSP was to train 10 million people to reduce the burden of deaths and disability due to excessive bleeding and cardiac arrest.

He asserted that Rescue-1122 was striving hard to establish a socially responsible community that would be able to provide first aid professionally in any untoward situation before the arrival of emergency services.

During the two-day training, the PESD master trainers trained the participants of PCon bleeding control, CPR, cardiac arrest, Covid-19, communication and self-hygienefollowed by the practical sessions.