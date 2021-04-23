UrduPoint.com
Pesco Accelerates Drive Against Power Pilferers, Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said task forces of the Bannu-1 Division raided different areas and nabbed 11 persons while using direct hooks in the areas of Pesco City sub division.

FIRs were lodged against those persons in the concerned police stations, he added. Task Forces checked areas of Mandara sub division and caught persons using direct hooks on the spot besides recovering 0.45 million from defaulters.

In the areas of Ghoriwala sub division, the Pesco team removed 13 direct hooks.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and its in the larger interest of the nation.

