Pesco accelerates drive against power theft, defaulters

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters throughout the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesperson said that task forces of City Division D.I.Khan recovered Rs.0.61 million from defaulters besides removing 55 direct hooks.

The pesco team of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs.0.

54 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks while in Tank Rs0.19 million were recovered.

He said 18 direct hooks were also removed in Tank area and Names of 11 persons were sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them.

Task forces of Lakki division teams recovered Rs0.56 million from defaulters and 23 direct hooks were removed.

He said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks was in largest interest of the nation.