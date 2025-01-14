Open Menu

PESCO Announces E-Katchery For Resolution Of Consumer Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PESCO announces e-Katchery for resolution of consumer complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced to hold of an e-Katchery on its official Facebook page to address consumer complaints promptly, according to the company's spokesperson.

Consumers from remote areas can register their complaints from the comfort of their homes, ensuring easy access and convenience.

The e-Katchery would be held on January 15, from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. on PESCO's official Facebook page.

Chief Technical Officer Habib ur Rehman Marwat would personally address consumer issues during the session.

PESCO management would issue on-the-spot directives to relevant officers for immediate resolution of complaints.

Consumers facing electricity-related issues were encouraged to submit their complaints in the comments section during the e-Katchery.

To ensure swift action, consumers must provide their full name, address, contact number, and electricity bill reference number.

The spokesman said that the initiative aimed to improve customer service and facilitate timely redressal of consumer grievances.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Electricity Facebook Company January From PESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

9 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

9 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

9 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

10 hours ago
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authen ..

Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..

11 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

11 hours ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

11 hours ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

11 hours ago
 Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan