PESCO announces e-Katchery for resolution of consumer complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced to hold of an e-Katchery on its official Facebook page to address consumer complaints promptly, according to the company's spokesperson.

Consumers from remote areas can register their complaints from the comfort of their homes, ensuring easy access and convenience.

The e-Katchery would be held on January 15, from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. on PESCO's official Facebook page.

Chief Technical Officer Habib ur Rehman Marwat would personally address consumer issues during the session.

PESCO management would issue on-the-spot directives to relevant officers for immediate resolution of complaints.

Consumers facing electricity-related issues were encouraged to submit their complaints in the comments section during the e-Katchery.

To ensure swift action, consumers must provide their full name, address, contact number, and electricity bill reference number.

The spokesman said that the initiative aimed to improve customer service and facilitate timely redressal of consumer grievances.