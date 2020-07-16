UrduPoint.com
PESCO Announces Power Shut Down Schedule For Maintenance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on July 19 from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qissa Khawani, Allied Word LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House and Kohati Gate feeder will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on July 19 from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qissa Khawani, Allied Word LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House and Kohati Gate feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sahibagh-Shabqadar Transmission on July 19 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV Tangi and Charsadda feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on July 19 and July 26 from 7.00 AM to 1.00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utla, Gandaf, Mainai, Mix Hayat Steel, Mix 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on July 19 and 26 from 7.

00 AM to 2.00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehman Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accoumulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustahikum, HEC, Echo Pak, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hatar Steel, Shadi, Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shahbaz, Suraj Gali 1, 2, Nawa Synpack feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on July 18, 20, 22nd, 25th,27th, 29th from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nisatta Road, Charsada Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, City 2, Gujar Ghari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road feeders will face inconveniences.

