UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Announces Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pesco announces power shutdown

PESHAWAR, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday announced power load shedding due to maintenance work on grid stations and transmissions lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Suchi Chashma Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shahibagh-II and Industrial feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial, Behlola, Nisata, Turangzai, Charsadda-III feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot- Muzaffarabad Transmission Line on September 30 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, and Hattian grid connected to 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Company Mansehra Charsadda Muzaffarabad Balakot September From PESCO

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

43 seconds ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

17 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

32 minutes ago

PES asked owner of high-rise building to adopt fir ..

6 minutes ago

Govt adopts measures to ensure economic empowermen ..

6 minutes ago

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.