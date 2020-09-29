Pesco announces power shutdown

PESHAWAR, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday announced power load shedding due to maintenance work on grid stations and transmissions lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Suchi Chashma Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shahibagh-II and Industrial feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial, Behlola, Nisata, Turangzai, Charsadda-III feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot- Muzaffarabad Transmission Line on September 30 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, and Hattian grid connected to 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.