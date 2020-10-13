UrduPoint.com
Pesco Announces Power Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pesco announces power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown for different areas due to maintenance work on grid stations and transmission lines.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on October 14 from 07:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132KV Chirat grid connected feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Nishat Grid Station on October 14, 21, 26, and 30 from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.

m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhamra feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on October 14, 22, and 29 from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KVNRTC, Khanpur Old, Mirpur, Mirpur 2, Kot 1,2, Panian 1,2, T &T Colony, Zeb, Chamba, feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Muree Road Grid Station on October 14, 18, and 21 from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV link feeders will face in conveniences.

