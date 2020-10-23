PESCO announces power shutdown

The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday informed that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday informed that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehkal, Warsak Road, Mall Road feeders will face in conveniences.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 25 from 12:00pm to 04:00pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Palosi 1, Scarp, University Town, PAF Base would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 24 and 26 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Islamia College, ICF 1, Palosi 1,2, Tehkal Payan, Commercial 2, NC Road, Saddar Road, CAA, and Old MES feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 24 and 26 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Karimpura, Chowk Yadgar, Kohati Gate, Dabgari, Shoba, Judicial Complex, and Deans feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rehaman Baba Grid Station on October 24 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Surizai , Chairman Daftar, Rashid Ghari, Beri Bagh feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 24 and 26 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Faqirabad 2, Lala, Phandoo Road, and Gulbahar 2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on October 24 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Faqirabad, New Haryana,Haryana, Khazana, Naguaman feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Danish Abad Grid Station on October 26 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Secular Road, Old Bara Road, Malakandher, Nishat 2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Kohat Road Grid Station on October 24 and 26 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Amin Colony, New Kohat Road, Gulbarg feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mansehra Grid Station on October 24 from 08:00am to 06:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attar Shisha, City 2, Daggar, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ghazi Kot, City 3, Mangloor, Shankri feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on October 25 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Neelum Steel, Surj Gali, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Ali Steel, HEC, Shadi, SAC, Spin Ghar, Solve Teach, Muree Glass, Eco Pak, Adeel Shahbaz, Mustehkam Steel, National Steel, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132KV Basham Grid Station on October 25 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Besham 1, Thakot, Besham 1 feeders will face inconveniences.