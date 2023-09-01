PESCO announces power shutdown due to Maintenance Work

PESHAWAR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Power Supply will remain suspended from Dobiyan Grid Station on September 2-3 from 7.00 AM to 7.00 PM, resultantly consumers of CPAC and Economic Zone feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Timergara Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly Consumers of Timergara, Samerbagh, odigram, Shamsi Khan, Timergarah 2, Darwesh Khel, Old Mayar, Balambat, Ghari Shamozai, Qazafi, Ghazi Baba, Rahim Abad, Jandhol Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Batkhela Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.

00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of Hissar Baba, Khar, Pervez Shaheed, Batkhela City, Batkhela, Express Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Chakdara Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of Ouch, Kotigaram Ouch, PIDC, Chakdara City, Old Chakdara, Thana, Aladhand, Asband, New Badwan, Talash Express, Jalala Old Khanpur, Yar Steel Mill, Etimad Steel 2, Etimad Steel , Swat Motorway feeders will face inconvenience.