Open Menu

PESCO Announces Power Shutdown Due To Maintenance Work

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESCO announces power shutdown due to Maintenance Work

PESHAWAR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Power Supply will remain suspended from Dobiyan Grid Station on September 2-3 from 7.00 AM to 7.00 PM, resultantly consumers of CPAC and Economic Zone feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Timergara Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly Consumers of Timergara, Samerbagh, odigram, Shamsi Khan, Timergarah 2, Darwesh Khel, Old Mayar, Balambat, Ghari Shamozai, Qazafi, Ghazi Baba, Rahim Abad, Jandhol Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Batkhela Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.

00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of Hissar Baba, Khar, Pervez Shaheed, Batkhela City, Batkhela, Express Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Chakdara Grid Station on September 4-5 from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of Ouch, Kotigaram Ouch, PIDC, Chakdara City, Old Chakdara, Thana, Aladhand, Asband, New Badwan, Talash Express, Jalala Old Khanpur, Yar Steel Mill, Etimad Steel 2, Etimad Steel , Swat Motorway feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Swat Motorway Khanpur Balambat Ghazi Timergara September From

Recent Stories

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Infor ..

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Sh ..

26 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

31 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

1 hour ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

4 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

4 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

4 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

4 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan