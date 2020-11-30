PESCO announces power shutdown notice for Katlang, DIKhan, Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday issued power shutdown notice for Katlang, DI Khan and Tank areas due to maintenance and repair of transmission lines connected with grid stations.

In a statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Katlang Grid Station on December 1 from 10:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Machi, New and Old Jamal Ghari, New and Old Katlang, Ghazi Baba, and Hafiz Shaheed feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on December 2 from 08:00am to 11:00am, resultantly consumers of 132KV Chashma Hydel D.I.Khan grid connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly the consumers residing in the jurisdiction of 132KV Tank and Kulachi grid connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences of power shutdown on December 2 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.