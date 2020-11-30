UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Announces Power Shutdown Notice For Katlang, DIKhan, Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESCO announces power shutdown notice for Katlang, DIKhan, Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday issued power shutdown notice for Katlang, DI Khan and Tank areas due to maintenance and repair of transmission lines connected with grid stations.

In a statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Katlang Grid Station on December 1 from 10:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Machi, New and Old Jamal Ghari, New and Old Katlang, Ghazi Baba, and Hafiz Shaheed feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on December 2 from 08:00am to 11:00am, resultantly consumers of 132KV Chashma Hydel D.I.Khan grid connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly the consumers residing in the jurisdiction of 132KV Tank and Kulachi grid connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences of power shutdown on December 2 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Tank Ghazi December From PESCO

Recent Stories

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

5 minutes ago

Growers advised to use modern technology for wheat ..

5 minutes ago

SC dismisses NH&MP appeal against high court verdi ..

5 minutes ago

KP, AJK, Islamabad, GB reached semi-finals in Juni ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.