UrduPoint.com

Pesco Announces Power Shutdown Schedule For Peshawar, Mansehra, DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pesco announces power shutdown schedule for Peshawar, Mansehra, DIKhan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for different areas due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Jamrud Grid Station from 09:00am to 03:00pm on December 14 and 17, as a result the residents of Kacha Ghari area would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 14 and 15 from 09:00am to 03:00pm affecting the population of Achini, Sufaid Dhari, Achini Mera, and Abdara feeders by power shutdown.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December on December 14 and 15 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Deh Bahadur, Dora Road, Shiekhaan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Bara, Pishtakhara, Shahidabad and Nodia Lower would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Regi Model Town Grid Station on December 14 and 15 from 09:30am to 12:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Safdarabad-II, Shahi Mera, Media Colony, RMT Badaizai feeds would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 66KV PAF Base Grid Station on December 14, 15, 17 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Badabair, Hassan Khel, Mashugagar, Saifan, and Zangali feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 220KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 14 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad Rampura, and Hattian feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV DIKhan Grid Station on December 14 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Kulachi, Tank, Daraban, Wana, Gomal Zam Dam, and 66KV Jandola feeders would face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Dam Mansehra Tank Balakot Jamrud Gomal Wana December Media From PESCO

Recent Stories

India behind all terror activities in Pakistan: Ra ..

India behind all terror activities in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

23 minutes ago
 The Prime Minister of Pakistan receives OIC Secret ..

The Prime Minister of Pakistan receives OIC Secretary General in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' ratin ..

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' rating of 2022

1 hour ago
 Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

3 hours ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.