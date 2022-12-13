Pesco announces power shutdown schedule for Peshawar, Mansehra, DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for different areas due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Jamrud Grid Station from 09:00am to 03:00pm on December 14 and 17, as a result the residents of Kacha Ghari area would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 14 and 15 from 09:00am to 03:00pm affecting the population of Achini, Sufaid Dhari, Achini Mera, and Abdara feeders by power shutdown.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December on December 14 and 15 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Deh Bahadur, Dora Road, Shiekhaan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Bara, Pishtakhara, Shahidabad and Nodia Lower would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV Regi Model Town Grid Station on December 14 and 15 from 09:30am to 12:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Safdarabad-II, Shahi Mera, Media Colony, RMT Badaizai feeds would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 66KV PAF Base Grid Station on December 14, 15, 17 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Badabair, Hassan Khel, Mashugagar, Saifan, and Zangali feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 220KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 14 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad Rampura, and Hattian feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended on 132KV DIKhan Grid Station on December 14 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Kulachi, Tank, Daraban, Wana, Gomal Zam Dam, and 66KV Jandola feeders would face inconvenience.