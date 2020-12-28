UrduPoint.com
PESCO Announces Power Shutdown Schedule From Dec 29-31

Mon 28th December 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday issued power shutdown notice for Katlang, D I Khan and Tank areas due to maintenance and repair of transmission lines connected with grid stations.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on December 29 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Regi Model Town feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on December 30 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Karkhanaoo feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on December 31 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mohmand Steel, and Northern Bottling feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on December 31 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmer, Ring Road, and Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on December 31 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pajagi Road, Ashab Baba feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on December 29 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,Kalabat 1,2,Pannian 1,2, Chamba Project, and Zeb Pharma feeders will face inconveniences.

