PESCO Announces Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mansehra, Mingora
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 12th and 13th May from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m., as result, consumers of Tajabad 2 feeder will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 12th and 13th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as result, the consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghraib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Achini 1,2, Hassan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Roa, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askari 6 and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 11th and 14th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, as result, the consumers of Sikandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders and grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 12th and 13th May from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 pm, as result, the consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport , PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra grid station on 11th May from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, as result, the Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, Danish Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen shaheed, Citti Dheri feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 11th and 13th May from 8 a.m to 2 p.m, as result, the consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express will face inconvenience.
