PESCO announces power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 7th October from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 8th October from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m., resultantly consumers of PMC, Basheir Abad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qisa Khwani, Kohati Gate, New Allied LRH, Radio Pak, Govt House and People Mandi feeders will face inconvenience.

Th power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 8th October from 12a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Fort Jail, Chowk yadgar, Kakshal, LRH, Secretariat, Shoba Bazar, Judicial Complex, Deans and MES feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 9th October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Civil Aviation, Tehkal, Babu Gari and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9th October from 9 a.m.to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of Garhi Hamza, Nishat, Afghan Colony, Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, KSM and Shah Alam feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan- Nowshera Transmission Line on 9th October from 9 a.

m.to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of ZRK Industries feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 7th October from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maira, Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 7th and 8th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience-

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 7th and 10th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of Chitti Dheri, Khaki, Murad Pur, Lasin Nawab, Shankri, Bafa, City 1, Mingora, Industrial Estate feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 9th and 11th October from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sheikh Yousaf 2 and Sagu feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 9th and 11th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of Qureshi Mor, Kulachi, Chashma Mill, Anjuman Abad and Sheikh Rajjar feeders will face inconvenience.