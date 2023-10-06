Open Menu

PESCO Announces Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESCO announces power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 7th October from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 8th October from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m., resultantly consumers of PMC, Basheir Abad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qisa Khwani, Kohati Gate, New Allied LRH, Radio Pak, Govt House and People Mandi feeders will face inconvenience.

Th power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 8th October from 12a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Fort Jail, Chowk yadgar, Kakshal, LRH, Secretariat, Shoba Bazar, Judicial Complex, Deans and MES feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 9th October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Civil Aviation, Tehkal, Babu Gari and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9th October from 9 a.m.to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of Garhi Hamza, Nishat, Afghan Colony, Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, KSM and Shah Alam feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan- Nowshera Transmission Line on 9th October from 9 a.

m.to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of ZRK Industries feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 7th October from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maira, Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 7th and 8th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience-

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 7th and 10th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of Chitti Dheri, Khaki, Murad Pur, Lasin Nawab, Shankri, Bafa, City 1, Mingora, Industrial Estate feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 9th and 11th October from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sheikh Yousaf 2 and Sagu feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 9th and 11th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of Qureshi Mor, Kulachi, Chashma Mill, Anjuman Abad and Sheikh Rajjar feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Jail Agriculture Company Road Ghat Shah Alam Mansehra Saidu Nowshera Barikot Mingora Bagh Gomal Anjuman October From Government Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

13 minutes ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

22 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

22 minutes ago
 LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions ag ..

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelch ..

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

14 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

14 minutes ago
PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

14 minutes ago
 PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

18 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

14 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

13 minutes ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

13 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan