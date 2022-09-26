Pesco announces power suspension schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company here Monday announced power suspension for Peshawar, Haripur, Mansehra and Nowshera districts due to maintenance and repair work on power distribution lines and electricity feeders.

In a notification issued here from Wapda House, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on September 27 from 08:00AM to 02:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad, North West Hospital, RMI, Mohmmand Steel, and Shakas feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Hayatabad Phase-VII Grid Station on September 27 from 08:00AM to 02:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Deanse Heights, Shaukatl Khanam, PC Hotel, and Khyber feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Oghi Grid Station Manshera on September 27 from 09:00AM to 03:00 PM; resultantly consumers of 11KV Battal feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur-Kholian Bala Transmission Line on September 27 from 07:00AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 66KV Haripur and Haveillian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV DIKhan Grid Station on September 27 from 07:30AM to 02:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Saddar, University, and Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Transmission Line on September 27 from 09:00AM to 04:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nowshera City, 66 KV Kheshki grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.