Pesco announces power suspension schedule for maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced a power shutdown schedule due to maintenance work on transmission lines and grid stations.

According to schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Achini, Achini-II, and Sufiad Dheri feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 2, 3 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Wapda Colony, Tehsil Road, Aba Khel, Kabal River feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Haripur Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mirpur, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Havellian Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD, Town feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rajjar Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Rajjar grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.