UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Announces Power Suspension Schedule For Maintenance Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Pesco announces power suspension schedule for maintenance work

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced a power shutdown schedule due to maintenance work on transmission lines and grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced a power shutdown schedule due to maintenance work on transmission lines and grid stations.

According to schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Achini, Achini-II, and Sufiad Dheri feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 2, 3 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Wapda Colony, Tehsil Road, Aba Khel, Kabal River feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Haripur Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mirpur, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Havellian Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD, Town feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rajjar Grid Station on December 23 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Rajjar grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Aba Haripur Mirpur Canada Dollars December All From PESCO

Recent Stories

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

17 minutes ago

Pfizer, Moderna Testing COVID-19 Vaccines Against ..

6 minutes ago

Head of Belarusian Company Says Planning to Start ..

6 minutes ago

Washington State Imposes 14-Day Quarantine on Arri ..

6 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Assassina ..

6 minutes ago

Germany against arms embargo on Turkey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.