PESCO announces power suspension schedule on different KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to the maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 18th and 20th December, as a result, consumers of Tajabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply would also remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 18th and 20th December from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Sulcular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksari 6 and Commercial Balding, Abdul Razak, Porova feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 17th December from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers 132 KV Nowshera City, Marble City and 66 KV Khashgai grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 16th, 18th and 21st December from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers Murad Pur, Khaki, Shinkyari, Balakot, Boi feeders will face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 21st and 28th December from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Shaikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area and New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 16th, 19th and 21st December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Besham 2 feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 16th, 19th and 21st December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara and Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.