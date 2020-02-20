UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Announces Power Suspension To Certain Localities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Pesco announces power suspension to certain localities

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday issued power shut down notice, featuring suspension of power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday issued power shut down notice, featuring suspension of power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

The spokesman said that power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 24th February from 9 AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Mashogager, ShahabKhel, Sheikhan, AWT feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 27thFebruary from 9 AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baldher and Balarzai feeders will face outages.

Consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and 11 KV Hayatabad 1,23,4,5,6, Hayatabad Surgical and PIC feeders will face inconvenience as power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 22ndFebruary from 8AM to 6PM.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd ,24th and 25th February from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad and 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,6, Mohmand Steel, NorthenBotling feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad Grid Station on 22nd ,24th and 25th February from 9:30AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jinah Abad, Comset, Mandian, Jhangi, Banda Pir Khan , APS feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Jamrud February From

Recent Stories

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

13 minutes ago

Blackmailing, harassment most reported crimes in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

3 minutes ago

New train between Lahore,Gujranwala from 24th

3 minutes ago

Each additional school year for Pakistani girls in ..

6 minutes ago

Governor for replicating UK's NHS, GP system

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.