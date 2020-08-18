Pesco appeals people to cooperate for smooth power supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has urged consumers to cooperate and conserve energy by minimizing electricity consumption and avoid illegal use of power to ensure smooth supply to all parts of the province.

The company's spokesman said due to severe heat wave power distribution system gets over loaded, causing frequent tripping besides low voltage and low frequency problems in some areas.

To save the system and to avoid big power break down, 50 percent load management has been started on 500 KV,220 KV & 132 KV Grid Stations in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi and Bannu areas.

However, he said that public was requested, to conserve energy and minimize use of AC, adding its thermostat must be kept at 26 Degree.

The pesco also appealed people to remove kundas to save the system from severe over loading and ensure smooth power supply.