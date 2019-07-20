UrduPoint.com
Pesco Arranges Open Katcheries In Parts Of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has arranged open katcheries in Bannu, Mardan, Swat, Khyber, Hazara, Swabi districts wherein consumers in large turned up with their complaints mostly regarding low voltage, unscheduled load shedding, inflated bills and Kunda culture.

The Pesco heads of the respective circles heard the problems of the local consumers and addressed majority of the complaints on the spot while some matters were referred to the higher authorities for necessary action.

The open courts were being held on the directives of the Chief Executive Officer Engineer Dr. Amjad Khan in a bid to bridge the gap between the consumers and the Pesco officials.

