Pesco Arrests 12 Power Pilferers From Swabi Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pesco arrests 12 power pilferers from Swabi Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) accompanied by the police carried out a grand operation in Yar Hussain-II sub-division of Swabi Circle and arrested 12 power pilferers.

The Task force teams also recovered Rs 700,000 from defaulters and shifted 78 meters to electricity poles.

The action was taken on directives of the Chief Executive PESCO. The task force teams said such actions against power pilferage will continue in the province to lessen power shortfall and bring the stealers of national asset to task.

