PESCO Arrests 2282 Power Pilferers, Imposes Rs585.6m Fines During Crackdowns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESCO arrests 2282 power pilferers, imposes Rs585.6m fines during crackdowns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and Secretary Power Division and directives of CEO Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Qazi Muhammad Tahir, crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters continued unabated across the province.

According to Assistant Manager PR, PESCO on Monday, the task forces of the company conducted raids against power pilferers and defaulters in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Bannu and Khyber circles and imposed heavy fines, besides arresting the power pilferers

Since the operations were started, the PESCO task forces have removed more than 15694 hooks and imposed fines amounting to Rs 585.6 million.

The PESCO task forces also registered more than 5295 FIRs and arrested 2281 power pilferers, the PESCO official said.

