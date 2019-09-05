UrduPoint.com
Pesco Arrests Power Pilferers From Pajagai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:19 PM

Following directions issued by SE Pesco Peshawar Circle, Sami Ullah Bangash, the task force teams including SDO Pesco Warsak-2 sub division, Khalid Khan along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand night time operation in Pajagi and adjacent areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Following directions issued by SE Pesco Peshawar Circle, Sami Ullah Bangash, the task force teams including SDO Pesco Warsak-2 sub division, Khalid Khan along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand night time operation in Pajagi and adjacent areas.

During the operation teams removed more than 15 direct hooks, and sought registration of cases against the persons involved, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During operation two persons were arrested for using direct hooks after registration of FIRs against them.

A fine of Rs.50000 was also been imposed on them.

The Pesco authorities said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. Pesco has also warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation,This illegal practice causes financial losses to Pesco on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets over loaded and public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

