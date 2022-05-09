UrduPoint.com

PESCO Asked To End Unannounced Load Shedding At Nazimpure

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan Monday directed Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) to immediately end unannounced load shedding in Nazimpur and adjoining areas in Nowshera district.

Ikhtiyar Wali visited to the Kahi grid station where he was given a detailed presentation about line losses, recovery, demand, and supply of electricity.

The PESCO officials sought the MPA's help in the removal of illegal connections in the area.

Ikhtiyar Wali while assuring support directed PESCO officials to immediately end unannounced load shedding at Kahi and Nizampure and take strict action against power stealers.

He said power stealing would not be tolerated.

He said Nawaz Sharif's Government had added 12,000MW of electricity to the national grid.

He said had the previous PTI Government fulfilled the oil and gas requirement of PMLN's established power projects then there would have been no load shedding today in Pakistan.

Wali said the present load shedding in the country, especially in KP was due to the lackluster approach and poor policies of the former PTI Government towards the energy sector.

He said PMLN's Shangla and Fateh Jhang mammoth public gathering had unnerved political opponents including PTI.

He said dragging national institutions into politics would make negative effects on democracy.

He said PMLN Government believed in strengthening democratic institutions and democracy in the country and was working tirelessly to take the country out of existing challenges.

