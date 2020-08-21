UrduPoint.com
PESCO Asked To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:11 PM

PESCO asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Muharram

Power Division, Secretary Omar Rasool Friday directed Chief Engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Muharram ul Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Power Division, Secretary Omar Rasool Friday directed Chief Engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Muharram ul Harram.

Presiding over a meeting here at WAPDA House, he directed that zero load management on the feeders of Muharram Majalis and processions, adding that special teams should be deployed for these feeders with all necessary equipment and facilities.

He asked the PESCO chief to cooperate with the district administrations and set up control rooms in all districts to deal with any emergency situation immediately.

