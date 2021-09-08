UrduPoint.com

PESCO Bannu Circle Gears Up Drive Against Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company has geared drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues from defaulters throughout the province, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this connection, Task Forces of PESCO Bannu Circle carried out raids in the areas of City Division D.I.Khan and removed 22 direct connections and recovered 0.69 million rupees from defaulters in head of arrears.

In Bannu 2 Division 26 direct hooks were removed and 0.43 million rupees were recovered and 04 transformers were disconnected due to nonpayment of dues.

Similarly, the Task Forces of Karak Division removed 72 direct hooks and recovered an amount of 0.35 million rupees in head of arrears.

On the other hand the Task Forces of Tank Division removed 44 direct hooks and recovered 0.34 million rupees from defaulters while the Task Forces of Lakki Division also removed 58 directed connections and recovered 0.76 million Rupees in arrears from defaulters.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

