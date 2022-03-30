Pesco Bannu Circle gears up drive against power pilferage

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up to drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up to drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues throughout the province.

In connection with the drive the Task Forces of PESCO Bannu Circle carried out raids in the areas of City Division D.I.Khan and removed 22 direct connections and recovered 0.69 million rupees from defaulters in head of arrears,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Similarly in Bannu 2 Division 26 direct hooks were removed and 0.

43 million rupees were recovered and 04 transformers were disconnected due to nonpayment of dues while the Task Forces of Karak Division removed 72 direct hooks and recovered an amount of 0.35 million rupees in head of arrears.

The Task Forces of Tank Division also removed 44 direct hooks and recovered 0.34 million rupees in arrears while the Task Forces of Lakki Division also removed 58 directed Connections and recovered 0.76 million rupees in arrears from defaulters.