PESCO Bannu Circle recovers Rs 2.22mln from defaulters, removes 86 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of Bannu Circle Wednesday recovered Rs 2.22 million from the defaulters during crackdown in DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwart and removed 86 direct hooks.

The spokesman of PESCO said here that task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks.

Similarly, the task forces of Bannu-2 division recovered Rs0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks, while the task forces of Tank division recovered Rs 0.34 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks and lodged FIRs against 15 persons.

Task forces of Lakki division teams recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks.

PESCO spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and pilferers would be dealt strictly.