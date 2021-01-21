UrduPoint.com
Pesco Bannu Circle Recovers Rs 5.53 Million From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:55 PM

Pesco Bannu circle recovers Rs 5.53 million from defaulters

Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task forces of the company have geared up actions against power pilferers and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task forces of the company have geared up actions against power pilferers and defaulters across the province.

A Pesco report on Thursday said task force Bannu Circle has recovered Rs.5.53 million from defaulters, of which Rs.0.42 million were recovered from disconnected consumers and Rs.5.11 million from defaulters.

The task force also removed 65 direct hooks and 176 defective and defaulting electricity meters. The teams also replaced 44 tampered meters and shifted 38 meters to poles.

The Pesco's drive against illegal consumption of electricity will continue across the province. It warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company besides over loading the distribution system, the report said.

More Stories From Pakistan

