Pesco Bannu Circle Recovers Rs0.69 Mln

Wed 31st March 2021

Pesco Bannu circle recovers Rs0.69 mln

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters, recovering 0.69 million dues in Bannu circle on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters, recovering 0.69 million dues in Bannu circle on Wednesday.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said that task forces of City Division D I Khan conducted raids and removed 26 direct hooks removed in Bannu circle besides recovering outstanding dues from defaulters.

He said Pesco teams in Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs.0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks.

Similarly task forces of Tank Division recovered Rs0.34 million.

They also removed 44 direct hooks and sent Names of 15 persons to the respective police stations for lodging FIRs against them for being involved in power theft.

Task Forces of Lakki Division teams recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and 58 direct hooks removed.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately in the larger interest of masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

