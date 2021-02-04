UrduPoint.com
PESCO Bannu Circle Recovers Rs.2.14 Million From Defaulters

PESCO Bannu Circle recovers Rs.2.14 Million from defaulters

The task force of PESCO on Thursday in its ongoing drive against power pilferers and defaulters recovered Rs 2.14 million from D I Khan Circle

PESCO said the action was taken following directives of the Chief Executive to tight noose around power pilferers and defaulters.

The task force of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks. In the Bannu02 Division the task forces recovered Rs.0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks.

The task force in Tank Division recovered Rs.

0.34 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks and recommended 15 power pilferers for legal action to the concerned police stations.

In Lakki Division the task force teams recovered Rs. 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks.

It said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the consumers to refrain from power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation. It said due to this practice PESCO has to face financial & line losses and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

