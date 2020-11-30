UrduPoint.com
PESCO Bannu Recovers Rs0.69 Million From Defaulters, Removes 40 Direct Hooks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

PESCO Bannu recovers Rs0.69 million from defaulters, removes 40 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Bannu Circle Task Force during crackdown against power pilferers Monday removed 40 direct hooks and recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters.

The task force accompanied by local police carried out raids in the areas of City-II division D I Khan, Cantt, Tank, Karak and Domail sub divisions and removed 40 direct hooks.

The spokesman of PESCO said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in the province and warned strict legal action against illegal consumers.

