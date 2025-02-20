PESCO Begins Restoration Of Power Feeders Affected By Rain: Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has started restoring electricity to feeders that were affected by heavy rainfall across the province.
According to a PESCO spokesperson, the company’s chief, Akhtar Hameed Khan, has directed operational teams to complete the repair work immediately and restore power as soon as possible.
Due to continuous rain last night, 310 feeders tripped, disrupting the electricity supply. However, as soon as the rain stopped, field staff began repair work.
So far, electricity has been restored to 104 feeders, while work is still ongoing on 206 feeders, which are expected to be fully operational within a few hours.
Repair work is currently in progress in several areas, including Peshawar Circle, where 55 feeders are being fixed, Khyber Circle with 37 feeders under repair, and Bannu Circle with 29 affected feeders.
In Swat Circle, work is ongoing on 32 feeders, while Mardan Circle has 20, Swabi Circle has 18, and D.I. Khan Circle has 15 feeders under maintenance.
The remaining PESCO feeders are operating normally, and electricity is being supplied as per routine. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the PESCO Control Room, where electricity distribution is being closely monitored to ensure a swift restoration process.
APP/adi
