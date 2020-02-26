Pesco books 10 power pilferers from Khyber Circle

The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in Khyber Circle and booked 10 people for using hooks on main lines for power pilferage

DGPR Pesco informed the task force team also recovered 400000 rupees from defaulters and removed 260 hooks from the electricity lines.

The teams also disconnected an electricity transformer for repeated use of direct hooks by power pilferers and shifted 34 electricity meters to poles.

24 faulty electricity meters were also replaced.

The operation was carried out on instructions issued by Executive Engineer Pesco Dr Amjad Khan and supervised by XEn Salahuddin.

The Pesco has hinted upon further gearing up the operations against power pilferage and warned the consumers to avoid power theft in the larger interest of the country otherwise stern action would be initiated against the violators.