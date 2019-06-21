PESCO books 30 power pilferers, confiscates transformer

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A PESCO surveillance team along with police force conducted a grand operation in Landi Arbab area and booked 30 power pilferers, late night.

FIRs against the power pilferers were registered at relevant police stations while eight were sent to jail.

The PESCO Landi Arbab sub division team also removed an illegal transformer.

During the action, FIRs against six other people were also lodged for attacking PESCO Line Superintendent and team.

The PESCO team confiscated the illegal transformer despite hard resistance from the local dwellers.