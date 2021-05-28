UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Books Two Power Pilferers, Recovers Dues From Swabi Circle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pesco books two power pilferers, recovers dues from Swabi Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of the department in Swabi Circle along with police carried out a grand night-time operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division.

A Pesco press release Friday said during the operation 2 persons were caught red handed while taking illegal direct connections from the main line and had FIRs registered against them.

During checking, the teams also removed several tampered meters and noted the Names of involved people for legal action. The task team also recovered outstanding dues from defaulters.

It said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity will continue across the province and warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Circle Swabi From

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

8 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

9 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

9 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

13 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.