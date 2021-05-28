Pesco books two power pilferers, recovers dues from Swabi Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of the department in Swabi Circle along with police carried out a grand night-time operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division.

A Pesco press release Friday said during the operation 2 persons were caught red handed while taking illegal direct connections from the main line and had FIRs registered against them.

During checking, the teams also removed several tampered meters and noted the Names of involved people for legal action. The task team also recovered outstanding dues from defaulters.

It said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity will continue across the province and warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.