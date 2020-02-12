UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Carries Out Anti-pilferage Operation In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:21 PM

PESCO carries out anti-pilferage operation in Swabi

Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of Swabi Circle along with police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of Swabi Circle along with police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division.

During the operation, two persons were caught red handed for taking direct connections from main lines and FIRs were lodged against the both.

During checking the teams removed several tampered meters and recommended legal action against them. During the operation thousands of rupees were also recovered from the defaulters.

Pesco said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned that power pilferage must be avoided in the larger interest of the nation. It said due pilferage PESCO has to face financial losses and the whole distribution system gets over loaded due to which general public face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Circle Swabi From PESCO

Recent Stories

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

28 minutes ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

14 minutes ago

3 Kashmiri critically injured by Indian forces fir ..

14 minutes ago

Second Launch of Russia's Angara Rocket Expected i ..

14 minutes ago

Traders demand to end encroachments, shift markets ..

14 minutes ago

NAB moves supplementary reference in Thatha Water ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.