PESCO Carries Out Anti-pilferage Operation In Hazara

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of Hazara Circle along with police carried out a grand operation in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of Hazara Circle along with police carried out a grand operation in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur.

During the operation, 150 electricity meters were checked and replaced 15 defective meters in Haripur while three defective meters have been replaced during checking of 34 meters in Mandiaan Abbottabad.

Pesco said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned that power pilferage must be avoided in the larger interest of the nation. It said due pilferage PESCO has to face financial losses and the whole distribution system gets over loaded due to which general public face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

More Stories From Pakistan

