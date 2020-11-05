UrduPoint.com
PESCO Carries Out Crackdown Against Power Pilferers In Mardan Circle

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:46 PM

PESCO carries out crackdown against power pilferers in Mardan Circle

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Force carried out a crackdown against power pilferers and removed 10 direct hooks as well as replaced 13 tempered meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Force carried out a crackdown against power pilferers and removed 10 direct hooks as well as replaced 13 tempered meters.

The crackdown was conducted on the directives of Chief Executive PESCO to nab the elements involved in power pilferage and to recover dues.

The task force carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

The team of Toru sub-division removed four direct hooks and replaced three tampered meters.

Several direct hooks were removed and one tampered meter replaced in the areas of 11KV Bala Ghari by Ghari Kapora sub-division. Takhtbai sub division of 11KV Takhtbai feeder replaced five tampered meters and two direct hooks were removed.

Similarly, four direct hooks were removed and four tampered meters were replaced by Par Hoti sub-division in areas under the jurisdiction of 11KV Pohan feeder.

