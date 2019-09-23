UrduPoint.com
Pesco Carries Out Night Time Operation In Mardan Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

A Pesco press release said on Monday that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division Mardan and removed 11 hooks from electricity lines in Majidabad and Dosara areas.

In areas of Kashkorona, Par Hoti 12 direct hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced.

The task force teams also recovered Rs.50000 from power pilferers.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue throughout the province. PESCO has warned consumer to stop power pilferage in larger interest of the nation, due to which Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses.

The practice also disturbs the whole distribution system and general public faces inconvenience of power break downs.

