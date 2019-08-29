UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Carries Out Night Time Operation In Swabi Circle

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:06 PM

Following directives issued by Chief Executive Pesco against illegal use of electricity, the task forces of Pesco were busy in action throughout the province on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive Pesco against illegal use of electricity, the task forces of Pesco were busy in action throughout the province on Thursday.

Pesco Swabi circle teams carried out night time operation in areas of Pesco Swabi -1 Division and detected 15 tampered meters against whom action has been initiated.

During operation 50 meters were checked among which 20 fixed on the spot and 32 were strip closed.

Pesco has warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation. It said due power pilferage Pesco facing financial losses besides the whole distribution system gets over loaded and general public face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

