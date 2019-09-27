UrduPoint.com
Pesco Carries Out Night Time Raids In Mardan Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Pesco carries out night time raids in Mardan division

Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

Task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari sub divisions.

According to details Pesco task forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks. One tampered meter was replaced while 3 meters were shifted to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, 3 tampered meters were detected while 4 direct hooks were removed from lines.

In areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooks removed. In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder, Pesco teams removed 4 direct hooks and 4 tempered were meters detected.

Pesco statement said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province.

The Pesco once again warned people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses. The practice also cause frequent power break downs.

