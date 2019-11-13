UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Carries Out Nighttime Raids In Mardan Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Pesco carries out nighttime raids in Mardan Circle

Following directions issued by Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Following directions issued by Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

Director Public Relations Pesco said on Wednesday that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out nighttime raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division Mardan including Majidabad, Dosara and removed 11 direct hooks.

In areas of Kashkorona and Par Hoti sub division 12 direct hooks were removed while 7 defective meters replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province. Pesco has once again warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes huge financial losses to the company. The practice also disturbs whole distribution system and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

6 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

36 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

40 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago

IT Minister visits U Microfinance Bank Ltd headqua ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.