Pesco carries out nighttime raids in Mardan Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Following directions issued by Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

Director Public Relations Pesco said on Wednesday that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out nighttime raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division Mardan including Majidabad, Dosara and removed 11 direct hooks.

In areas of Kashkorona and Par Hoti sub division 12 direct hooks were removed while 7 defective meters replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province. Pesco has once again warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes huge financial losses to the company. The practice also disturbs whole distribution system and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.