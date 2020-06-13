UrduPoint.com
PESCO Caution Public To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Electric Shocks

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESCO Saturday made a request to the customers to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electric shocks for their own safety in rains so that precious human lives and property could be secured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :PESCO Saturday made a request to the customers to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electric shocks for their own safety in rains so that precious human lives and property could be secured.

These safety measures include, to properly "earthen" your electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances and cables with wet hands. Public is also requested to be careful and attentive while using Electric Water Pumps and other Electrical appliances. Public is requested not to tie their pets and cattles with the poles and towers.

Females are also requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying of clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off.Keep a mate under your foot while pressing the clothes.

