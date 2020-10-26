UrduPoint.com
Pesco CEO For Facilitating Consumers On Priority Basis

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Pesco CEO for facilitating consumers on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan visited Bannu circle on Monday to review administrative issues besides directing official concerned to facilitate consumers on priority basis. The chief executive Pesco vowed that provision of better facilities was Pesco's top priority. He further said that every step would be taken to provide better facilities to consumers at their doorsteps.

The CEO assured the employees of his full cooperation and vowed to strive for redressing their professional problems.

Chief Executive Pesco also inaugurated the new Rest House at D I Khan. On this occasion Finance Director Pesco, PD GSC,SE Bannu Circle and Union representatives were present.He directed for expedited drive against illegal use of electricity in order to ensure smooth power supply to consumers across the province.In the regard, he added that police's cooperation may also be obtained. The CEO appealed to the general public to cooperate with Pesco and avoid illegal use of electricity and direct hooks for smooth power supply.CEO urged Pesco line staff to adopt all safety measures during work on line.

