PESCO chief assures to resolve issues of electricity in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Saleem Saifullah Khan Tuesday had a detailed meeting with PESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Jabbar Khan here at his office and discussed chronic problems like loadshedding, power outages and arrears of bills in district Lakki Marwat.

During the meeting, detailed consultations were held on improving the power system in the district, providing better power to the people and reducing undue arrears in electricity bills.

Saleem Saifullah Khan invited the PESCO chief to visit remote areas of Lakki Marwat such as Wanda Nizami, Baru, Wanda Daulat, Mir Alam, Wanda Abdullah Khan, Wanda Darka, Union Council Samandi and Karam Par and witness the issues of electricity.

He also requested the PESCO chief to shift transfer of Lakki Marwat electricity bills from district DI Khan to Lakki Marwat for the convenience of masses.

Chief Executive Office PESCO Muhammad Jabbar Khan assured Saleem Saifullah Khan to improve the power system in the district, transfer the bills to Lakki Marwat and prepare a departmental plan as soon as possible regarding the arrears.